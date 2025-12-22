$42.340.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bloody road accident in Indonesia on Java island: 16 people died in a passenger bus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

An inter-provincial bus traveling from Jakarta to Yogyakarta was involved in a fatal accident on the Krapyak toll road in Semarang city. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and 18 were injured.

Bloody road accident in Indonesia on Java island: 16 people died in a passenger bus

A massive car accident shook the Indonesian island of Java just after midnight on Monday. An inter-provincial bus traveling from Jakarta to Yogyakarta was involved in a fatal accident on the Krapyak toll road in Semarang. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The bus with 34 passengers lost control at high speed at a steep interchange. The vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier, after which it overturned on its side. The force of the impact was so powerful that many passengers had almost no chance of survival.

The strong impact threw several passengers and left them trapped near the bus body 

– said Budiono, head of the local search and rescue agency.

Rescue services arrived at the scene 40 minutes later and stated that six people died instantly at the scene. Ten passengers died during transportation or already in the hospital. Eighteen people were injured: five of them are in critical condition, the rest are in serious condition.

Currently, the police are investigating the causes of the accident, considering versions of speeding or technical malfunction of the bus on a dangerous section of the road.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Associated Press
Colombia
Jakarta
Slovakia