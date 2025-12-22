Bloody road accident in Indonesia on Java island: 16 people died in a passenger bus
Kyiv • UNN
An inter-provincial bus traveling from Jakarta to Yogyakarta was involved in a fatal accident on the Krapyak toll road in Semarang city. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and 18 were injured.
A massive car accident shook the Indonesian island of Java just after midnight on Monday. An inter-provincial bus traveling from Jakarta to Yogyakarta was involved in a fatal accident on the Krapyak toll road in Semarang. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.
Details
The bus with 34 passengers lost control at high speed at a steep interchange. The vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier, after which it overturned on its side. The force of the impact was so powerful that many passengers had almost no chance of survival.
Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Slovakia: bus driver tested negative for alcohol16.12.25, 21:35 • 3784 views
The strong impact threw several passengers and left them trapped near the bus body
Rescue services arrived at the scene 40 minutes later and stated that six people died instantly at the scene. Ten passengers died during transportation or already in the hospital. Eighteen people were injured: five of them are in critical condition, the rest are in serious condition.
Currently, the police are investigating the causes of the accident, considering versions of speeding or technical malfunction of the bus on a dangerous section of the road.
In Colombia, a bus with high school graduates plunged into a ravine: 17 dead and 20 injured15.12.25, 13:17 • 2748 views