10:16 AM • 4070 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 10200 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 13072 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 14359 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
06:29 AM • 16230 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 23171 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32197 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28481 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 38237 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 39625 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Colombia, a bus with high school graduates plunged into a ravine: 17 dead and 20 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

In Colombia, a bus carrying high school graduates plunged into a ravine, killing 17 people and injuring 20. The accident occurred on the road between the municipalities of Remedios and Zaragoza when the vehicle rolled 80 meters.

In Colombia, a bus with high school graduates plunged into a ravine: 17 dead and 20 injured

A massive road accident occurred in Colombia when a bus with high school graduates plunged into a ravine. 17 people were killed and 20 more were injured, UNN reports with reference to Elcolombian.

Details

The accident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on the road connecting the municipalities of Remedios and Zaragoza, in the El Chispero sector. According to preliminary data, the vehicle rolled approximately 80 meters down a cliff, the causes of which are still being investigated.

According to Senior Prom Fest, a company that organizes parties and entertainment and contracted the transportation of the group returning from Tolu and Coveñas to Medellin after a trip organized by eleventh-grade graduates of the Liceo Antioqueño educational institution in Bello, there were 37 people in the vehicle. The school clarified that the trip was not an official school event and was organized directly by the students themselves.

The group left Medellin on Wednesday, December 10, and was returning this Sunday when the accident occurred.

Thousands of chickens escaped after a truck accident in Quedlinburg, Germany11.12.25, 15:36 • 2430 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Road traffic accident
Colombia