In Colombia, a bus with high school graduates plunged into a ravine: 17 dead and 20 injured

A massive road accident occurred in Colombia when a bus with high school graduates plunged into a ravine. 17 people were killed and 20 more were injured, UNN reports with reference to Elcolombian.

Details

The accident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on the road connecting the municipalities of Remedios and Zaragoza, in the El Chispero sector. According to preliminary data, the vehicle rolled approximately 80 meters down a cliff, the causes of which are still being investigated.

According to Senior Prom Fest, a company that organizes parties and entertainment and contracted the transportation of the group returning from Tolu and Coveñas to Medellin after a trip organized by eleventh-grade graduates of the Liceo Antioqueño educational institution in Bello, there were 37 people in the vehicle. The school clarified that the trip was not an official school event and was organized directly by the students themselves.

The group left Medellin on Wednesday, December 10, and was returning this Sunday when the accident occurred.

