Thousands of chickens escaped after a truck accident in Quedlinburg, Germany

In the German city of Quedlinburg, in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, an unusual road accident occurred, as a result of which about five thousand chickens found themselves at large. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Early in the morning on December 11, a truck carrying poultry lost control for unknown reasons and overturned on the A36 autobahn. According to DW, the 15-ton cargo was lost as a result of the accident, but the driver was not injured.

After the accident, approximately 5,000 chickens escaped from their cages and began running both on and near the highway, as reported by the traffic service.

Due to the mass escape of the birds, traffic in the direction of Braunschweig was completely closed. Veterinary service employees promptly arrived at the scene of the accident to catch the chickens.

