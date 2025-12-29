Helicopter collision near US airport: one pilot killed, another injured
On December 28, two helicopters collided near Hammonton Municipal Airport in the US. One pilot was killed, and another sustained serious injuries.
On Sunday, December 28, a helicopter collision occurred in the United States: one pilot died, and another was seriously injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC Philadelphia.
The collision occurred around 11:25 local time near Hammonton Municipal Airport. According to police, the collision likely happened a minute or two after takeoff.
A video of the aftermath of the tragedy has appeared online. An investigation into all circumstances is ongoing.
