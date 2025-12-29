$41.930.00
Helicopter collision near US airport: one pilot killed, another injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On December 28, two helicopters collided near Hammonton Municipal Airport in the US. One pilot was killed, and another sustained serious injuries.

Helicopter collision near US airport: one pilot killed, another injured

On Sunday, December 28, a helicopter collision occurred in the United States: one pilot died, and another was seriously injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC Philadelphia.

Details

The collision occurred around 11:25 local time near Hammonton Municipal Airport. According to police, the collision likely happened a minute or two after takeoff.

A video of the aftermath of the tragedy has appeared online. An investigation into all circumstances is ongoing.

Recall

On Sunday, December 28, a train derailed in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. It was carrying at least 250 people: 13 people died, 98 more were injured, and 36 are receiving medical attention.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Mexico
United States