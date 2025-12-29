Train derailed in Mexico: 13 dead and 98 injured

On Sunday, December 28, a train derailed in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico. It was carrying at least 250 people: 13 people died, 98 more were injured, and 36 are receiving medical attention. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The derailed train was carrying nine crew members and 241 passengers.

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and noted that state authorities are coordinating with federal agencies to provide assistance to the victims.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico has already launched an investigation into the incident, said Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos.

Recall

In India, the Rajdhani Express train crashed into a herd of 100 elephants crossing the tracks. Seven elephants were killed, and the locomotive itself and five passenger cars derailed.