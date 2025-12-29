Train derailed in Mexico: 13 dead and 98 injured

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
01:10 AM • 1682 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
10:38 PM • 8016 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
10:22 PM • 10815 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 12182 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 25352 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 37287 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 29571 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 43000 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 51273 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 48237 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
7.3m/s
87%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with ZelenskyyDecember 28, 04:58 PM • 17991 views
Press invited: Trump announced that the meeting with Zelensky will take place in the Mar-a-Lago dining roomDecember 28, 05:20 PM • 8468 views
Activists with Ukrainian flags gathered on the bridge to Mar-a-Lago before the Zelenskyy-Trump meetingVideoDecember 28, 05:45 PM • 5790 views
Trump treats Ukrainian delegation to steaks and coconut shrimp - mediaDecember 28, 08:15 PM • 5452 views
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhoto09:53 PM • 9026 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 30136 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 90938 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 142933 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 69042 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 99364 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Finland
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 19659 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 30342 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 90938 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 31996 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 31224 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Train derailed in Mexico: 13 dead and 98 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On Sunday, December 28, a train carrying at least 250 people derailed in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico. 13 people died, 98 were injured, 36 of whom are receiving medical attention.

Train derailed in Mexico: 13 dead and 98 injured

On Sunday, December 28, a train derailed in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico. It was carrying at least 250 people: 13 people died, 98 more were injured, and 36 are receiving medical attention. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The derailed train was carrying nine crew members and 241 passengers.

Oaxaca Governor Salomón Jara Cruz expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and noted that state authorities are coordinating with federal agencies to provide assistance to the victims.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico has already launched an investigation into the incident, said Attorney General Ernestina Godoy Ramos.

Recall

In India, the Rajdhani Express train crashed into a herd of 100 elephants crossing the tracks. Seven elephants were killed, and the locomotive itself and five passenger cars derailed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Road traffic accident
Reuters
Mexico