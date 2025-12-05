Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw

US President Donald Trump, who openly sought the Nobel Peace Prize, finally received his own award, but from FIFA: the world football governing body presented him with the newly established Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The award was presented at the draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally presented the award, highly praising Trump's efforts aimed at "establishing peace throughout the world."

On stage, the president wore a medal around his neck and stood next to a golden trophy depicting hands holding the world, with his name engraved on it.

Gianni Infantino, standing on the other side of the trophy, praised Trump for his efforts in trying to resolve global conflicts.

He assured the American president: "You can always count on my support," and added that Trump had worked towards achieving peace.

Infantino, who is a close ally of Trump, had previously clearly stated that he believed Trump deserved the Nobel Prize for his efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

