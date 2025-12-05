$42.180.02
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

US President Donald Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw. The award was personally presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who highly praised Trump's efforts to establish peace worldwide.

Trump received the newly established FIFA Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw

US President Donald Trump, who openly sought the Nobel Peace Prize, finally received his own award, but from FIFA: the world football governing body presented him with the newly established Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The award was presented at the draw ceremony for the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally presented the award, highly praising Trump's efforts aimed at "establishing peace throughout the world."

Trump showed a list of 8 wars he allegedly "ended in 8 months": reactions were swift03.11.25, 13:07 • 3863 views

On stage, the president wore a medal around his neck and stood next to a golden trophy depicting hands holding the world, with his name engraved on it.

Gianni Infantino, standing on the other side of the trophy, praised Trump for his efforts in trying to resolve global conflicts.

He assured the American president: "You can always count on my support," and added that Trump had worked towards achieving peace.

Infantino, who is a close ally of Trump, had previously clearly stated that he believed Trump deserved the Nobel Prize for his efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

US simplifies visas for 2026 World Cup fans and investors: Trump ordered hospitality amid migrant wars04.12.25, 23:01 • 4162 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
US Elections
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Gaza Strip