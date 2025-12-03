Silver price growth outpaced gold: The price of the white metal soared by 100% due to scarcity and industrial boom

Photo: Bloomberg

Silver has become a sensation in the precious metals market: its price has risen by 100% this year, significantly exceeding gold's 60% growth. This surge is explained not only by investors' desire to hedge against inflation and political instability but also by a critical supply deficit amid high industrial demand. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Unlike gold, silver has exceptional useful properties as an excellent electrical conductor, making it an indispensable component in a number of products for which demand in the global market is consistently high and continues to grow:

Electric vehicles and batteries.

Printed circuit boards and switches.

Silver paste is a key ingredient in solar panels.

Silver reserves are close to their lowest level ever recorded. Global demand for the metal has exceeded mine production for five consecutive years, while production in leading countries (Mexico, Peru, China) is limited.

The apparent cheapness of silver compared to gold (the ratio exceeded 100 to 1) also prompted retail investors to massively invest in the white metal, exacerbating the risk of a shortage that could affect many industries.

Silver price hits record high, surpassing October peak