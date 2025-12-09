ukenru
The Diplomat

US and Mexico meet to resolve water dispute amid Trump's tariff threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Mexico and the US will hold a meeting to resolve a dispute over water resource allocation. This comes amid Trump's threat to impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods due to a violation of the 1944 treaty.

US and Mexico meet to resolve water dispute amid Trump's tariff threats

Mexico and the United States will hold a meeting on Tuesday to resolve a dispute over water sharing, amid US President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 5% tariff on Mexican goods. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed hope for reaching an agreement. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, Trump accused Mexico of violating a treaty that governs water sharing between the two countries and demanded an immediate increase in volumes. Under the 1944 agreement governing the distribution of water resources from the Rio Grande River, Mexico must supply the US with 1.75 million acre-feet of water every five years. Trump is currently demanding that Mexico release 200,000 acre-feet of water by December 31.

Peru's Congress declared Mexico's president persona non grata07.11.25, 10:09 • 2792 views

At her morning press conference, President Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is limited in supplying more water due to the country's own needs, as stipulated in the treaty. She also pointed to a "physical limitation" due to the size of the pipeline that transports water to the Rio Grande. Sheinbaum noted that "due to the size of the pipe, it will not be possible to deliver the requested amount of water in a very short time," referring to Trump's demand for urgent delivery by the end of the year.

US concerned about impunity of Russian spies in Mexico09.12.25, 13:17 • 2164 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Reuters
Mexico
Donald Trump
United States