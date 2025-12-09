US and Mexico meet to resolve water dispute amid Trump's tariff threats

Mexico and the United States will hold a meeting on Tuesday to resolve a dispute over water sharing, amid US President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 5% tariff on Mexican goods. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed hope for reaching an agreement. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

On Monday, Trump accused Mexico of violating a treaty that governs water sharing between the two countries and demanded an immediate increase in volumes. Under the 1944 agreement governing the distribution of water resources from the Rio Grande River, Mexico must supply the US with 1.75 million acre-feet of water every five years. Trump is currently demanding that Mexico release 200,000 acre-feet of water by December 31.

At her morning press conference, President Sheinbaum stated that Mexico is limited in supplying more water due to the country's own needs, as stipulated in the treaty. She also pointed to a "physical limitation" due to the size of the pipeline that transports water to the Rio Grande. Sheinbaum noted that "due to the size of the pipe, it will not be possible to deliver the requested amount of water in a very short time," referring to Trump's demand for urgent delivery by the end of the year.

