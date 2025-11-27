Mexican President expects first meeting with Trump during 2026 World Cup draw

$42.300.10
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 5046 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15941 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 23179 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 16084 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23408 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 18416 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zima
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13091 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16807 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11854 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effort
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to try
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl study
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
China
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
Technology
The Diplomat
Boeing Starliner
Social network
Gold

Mexican President expects first meeting with Trump during 2026 World Cup draw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The Mexican President expects her first meeting with Donald Trump next week in Washington. This could happen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw.

Mexican President expects first meeting with Trump during 2026 World Cup draw

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggests that her first personal meeting with US President Donald Trump could take place as early as next week – during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which will be held in Washington. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During a daily press conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum stated that her decision to participate in the event depends on whether Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirm their presence.

Mexico plans to create the most powerful supercomputer in Latin America26.11.25, 22:47 • 3854 views

It's not decided yet. I haven't spoken to President Trump recently 

– she noted, explaining that she is awaiting official information before making a final decision.

According to her, final clarity may emerge as early as next week: "We'll see if a meeting is possible."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on December 5 in the US capital and will bring together key leaders of the three host countries of the tournament.

2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances26.11.25, 16:17 • 40735 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mexico City
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Canada
United States