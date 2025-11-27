Mexican President expects first meeting with Trump during 2026 World Cup draw

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggests that her first personal meeting with US President Donald Trump could take place as early as next week – during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which will be held in Washington. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

During a daily press conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum stated that her decision to participate in the event depends on whether Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirm their presence.

It's not decided yet. I haven't spoken to President Trump recently – she noted, explaining that she is awaiting official information before making a final decision.

According to her, final clarity may emerge as early as next week: "We'll see if a meeting is possible."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place on December 5 in the US capital and will bring together key leaders of the three host countries of the tournament.

