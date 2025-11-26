Mexico plans to create the most powerful supercomputer in Latin America

Photo: AP

The Mexican government has announced an ambitious plan to build the "Coatlícue" supercomputer, which will be the most powerful in the entire region and significantly enhance the country's capabilities in artificial intelligence and data processing. This is stated in the Associated Press material, writes UNN.

Details

According to Jose Merino, head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Agency, the new system will be seven times more powerful than the current leader in Brazil. "Coatlícue" is named after the mother goddess from Mexican mythology and will have 314 petaflops of power, while the country's most productive computer today operates at only 2.3 petaflops.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced during a briefing that the construction site is still being chosen, but work will begin next year.

We are very excited. This will allow Mexico to fully engage in the use of artificial intelligence and data processing, which we are not able to do today. – said Sheinbaum.

The government emphasizes that the project will open the way for the country to modern high-tech research and strengthen Mexico's competitiveness in the field of digital technologies.

