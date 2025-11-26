Mexico plans to create the most powerful supercomputer in Latin America
Kyiv • UNN
The Mexican government has announced plans to create the "Coatlícue" supercomputer with a capacity of 314 petaflops, which will be seven times more powerful than Brazil's current leader. The project, named after the mother goddess, will enhance the country's capabilities in artificial intelligence and data processing, with work set to begin next year.
The Mexican government has announced an ambitious plan to build the "Coatlícue" supercomputer, which will be the most powerful in the entire region and significantly enhance the country's capabilities in artificial intelligence and data processing. This is stated in the Associated Press material, writes UNN.
Details
According to Jose Merino, head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Agency, the new system will be seven times more powerful than the current leader in Brazil. "Coatlícue" is named after the mother goddess from Mexican mythology and will have 314 petaflops of power, while the country's most productive computer today operates at only 2.3 petaflops.
South Korea conducts first private rocket launch: country enters new phase of space race26.11.25, 20:14 • 2328 views
President Claudia Sheinbaum announced during a briefing that the construction site is still being chosen, but work will begin next year.
We are very excited. This will allow Mexico to fully engage in the use of artificial intelligence and data processing, which we are not able to do today.
The government emphasizes that the project will open the way for the country to modern high-tech research and strengthen Mexico's competitiveness in the field of digital technologies.
Pentagon proposes adding Alibaba, Baidu, and BYD to 1260H list for aiding Chinese military - Media26.11.25, 22:33 • 758 views