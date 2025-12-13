FIFA received 5 million ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup in one day despite criticism of their price

screenshot / instagram.com/fifaworldcup

Five million requests for tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, have been sold since the last stage of ticket sales opened, despite criticism of their cost. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"Since the last stage of ticket sales opened on Thursday, five million requests for tickets to the 2026 World Cup have been submitted, despite growing criticism of their cost. The world football governing body reports that fans from over 200 countries have requested tickets, with the group stage match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami on June 27 being the most in demand," the publication writes.

However, as the publication emphasizes, the pricing structure for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has been criticized, with the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) calling it "scandalous."

Group stage tickets cost up to three times more than for matches in Qatar in 2022, while the cheapest ticket for the final will cost about $4162.

The Football Association FSA has joined the European Football Fans Federation (FSE) in demanding a halt to the sales process so that fan groups can negotiate with FIFA on its pricing policy.

The publication adds that a FIFA Council meeting will be held in Doha next week, which will be attended by the head of the Football Association of Great Britain, Debbie Hewitt. Last month, she stated that she opposes dynamic ticket pricing and promised that it would not be used at Euro 2028, which is hosted by Great Britain and Ireland.

Recall

Concerns about high temperatures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America are growing, and FIFA has released the full group stage schedule, where heat is likely to be a critical factor at the start of some matches. The full tournament schedule in Canada, Mexico, and the USA was released after the draw, allowing teams to assess not only travel logistics but also climatic conditions.