December 13, 01:49 AM • 12051 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 24749 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 31077 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 29168 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 33824 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 39492 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44437 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51400 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 39685 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24963 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 44435 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 51398 views
FIFA received 5 million ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup in one day despite criticism of their price

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Five million ticket requests for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, have been submitted since the last sales phase opened. The group stage match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami on June 27 was the most in-demand.

FIFA received 5 million ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup in one day despite criticism of their price
screenshot / instagram.com/fifaworldcup

Five million requests for tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, have been sold since the last stage of ticket sales opened, despite criticism of their cost. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

"Since the last stage of ticket sales opened on Thursday, five million requests for tickets to the 2026 World Cup have been submitted, despite growing criticism of their cost. The world football governing body reports that fans from over 200 countries have requested tickets, with the group stage match between Colombia and Portugal in Miami on June 27 being the most in demand," the publication writes.

However, as the publication emphasizes, the pricing structure for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has been criticized, with the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) calling it "scandalous."

Group stage tickets cost up to three times more than for matches in Qatar in 2022, while the cheapest ticket for the final will cost about $4162.

The Football Association FSA has joined the European Football Fans Federation (FSE) in demanding a halt to the sales process so that fan groups can negotiate with FIFA on its pricing policy.

The publication adds that a FIFA Council meeting will be held in Doha next week, which will be attended by the head of the Football Association of Great Britain, Debbie Hewitt. Last month, she stated that she opposes dynamic ticket pricing and promised that it would not be used at Euro 2028, which is hosted by Great Britain and Ireland.

Recall

Concerns about high temperatures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America are growing, and FIFA has released the full group stage schedule, where heat is likely to be a critical factor at the start of some matches. The full tournament schedule in Canada, Mexico, and the USA was released after the draw, allowing teams to assess not only travel logistics but also climatic conditions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

