Iran boycotts 2026 World Cup draw over US visa denial to football officials

Iran has decided to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which will take place next week in Washington, after the US denied visas to members of its delegation, UNN reports with reference to AP and IRNA.

Details

Media outlets quote Iranian Football Federation spokesman Amir-Mahdi Alavi, who stated that officials faced visa obstacles that go beyond sporting considerations.

Alavi said the federation had appealed to FIFA and hoped it could help resolve the issue.

The publication notes that the administration of President Donald Trump announced in June a ban on entry for citizens of 12 countries, including Iran. The list also included Haiti, which qualified for the World Cup last week.

However, exceptions were promised for "any athlete or member of a sports team, including coaches, individuals performing an essential support role, and immediate family members traveling to a World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event designated by the Secretary of State."

FIFA named the main contenders for the title of the best national football team coach of 2025

It is unclear whether these exceptions also apply to the World Cup draw, which will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center.

The Iranian delegation was expected to be led by Football Federation President Mehdi Taj, one of the highest officials in Asian football and a member of two FIFA committees overseeing the World Cup.

He is one of the vice-presidents of the Asian Football Confederation and a member of FIFA groups responsible for the governing body's competitions, as well as for the men's national football team in general.

A record 48 teams will participate in the FIFA World Cup, which will take place from June 11 to July 19, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ronaldo avoids additional disqualification and will be able to play at the 2026 World Cup – FIFA softens sanctions