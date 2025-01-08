JetBlue passenger opens emergency exit of plane due to quarrel with girlfriend

In the United States, a man on a JetBlue flight opened the emergency exit door while the plane was on the runway

A passenger on a JetBlue flight opened the emergency exit door and deployed an emergency slide after an argument with his girlfriend while the plane was on the runway at Logan Airport in Boston.

This was reported by CBS News, UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, a passenger on a JetBlue flight opened the emergency exit door and descended the emergency slide when the plane was on the runway and was supposed to fly to the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. A JetBlue spokesperson said the passenger opened the overhead exit “for unknown reasons” and remained on board.

Shortly before takeoff, a passenger who wanted to disembark suddenly and without warning opened the plane's door. Other passengers restrained the man until police arrived to detain him for further questioning - law enforcement officials said.

The passenger is expected to be charged and taken to the East Boston District Court. Passengers on the plane say that the man, after an argument with his girlfriend, got up, walked down the center aisle, grabbed the emergency door and opened it.

To recap

Police in Southern California report that one person is dead and 15 others are injured after a small plane crashed into a building.