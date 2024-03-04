WSJ: Kremlin agents are getting bolder abroad and killing Russian defectors

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26777 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63562 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223141 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187906 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157014 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35192 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17936 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26278 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26376 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

WSJ: Kremlin agents are getting bolder abroad and killing Russian defectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40596 views

Russian agents are becoming bolder abroad and may be behind high-profile assassinations of Russian defectors, such as the pilot who was shot dead in Spain after he hijacked a Russian helicopter for Ukraine.

WSJ: Kremlin agents are getting bolder abroad and killing Russian defectors

The Russian regime of Vladimir Putin took advantage of last year's escape of Russians to send spies to the West, The Wall Street Journal writes, citing European officials, UNN reports .

Details

Putin has kept Russia's borders open, allowing hundreds of thousands of Russians to flee to Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus to avoid mobilization. They were joined by undercover intelligence agents, replacing those who were expelled

the article says.

The publication points out that Russian agents are becoming increasingly bold, and they may be behind the high-profile murders of Russian defectors, including pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian helicopter for Ukraine in 2023. In mid-February 2024, he was shot dead in Spain.

The article also mentions other mysterious deaths of Russians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine.

Russian businessmen were found hanged in London and drowned in Puerto Rico. A United Russia deputy fell from the roof of an Indian hotel, and a 46-year-old deputy science minister died of an unexplained illness on a flight from Cuba.

Since 2022, the Spanish police have been investigating the death of former Novatek executive Serhiy Protosen, who was found dead with his wife and daughter.

However, as the WSJ points out, no firm evidence has yet been found that the Kremlin is behind these events.

El Mundo: Russian pilot Kuzminov lived in Spain for several weeks22.02.24, 01:10 • 33324 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Puerto Rico
Spain
Europe
Central Asia
Ukraine
London
