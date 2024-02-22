El Mundo: Russian pilot Kuzminov lived in Spain for several weeks

Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who drove the Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine, probably lived in the La Cala district of the Spanish city of Villajoyosa for only a few weeks, El Mundo writes, UNN reports .

As UNN previously reported, Maxim Kuzminov was found dead in Spain on February 13.

According to El Mundo, the La Cala neighborhood is home to about 8,000 people, many of them foreigners, including citizens of Russia and Ukraine. Residents of the neighborhood interviewed by the newspaper suggest that Maxim Kuzminov had been there for only a few weeks. El Mundo writes that none of the interlocutors in the district's supermarkets and restaurants, as well as the Orthodox Church of Villajoyosa, could recognize him.

Information about the murder of 28-year-old Maxim Kuzminov appeared in the media on February 19. The fact of the Russian pilot's death was confirmed on the same day by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The media reported that the death of the 33-year-old Ukrainian was being investigated. This conclusion was based on documents found on the man's person. Sources close to the investigation reported that the documents were forged. El Mundo also reported that Maxim Kuzminov had forged documents.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that the Ukrainian authorities offered Maxim Kuzminov to stay in the country after he fled Russia. However, he refused and moved to Spain some time later. El Mundo notes that it is unknown when exactly Maxim Kuzminov arrived in Spain.

In September 2023, the head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, announced that a Russian pilot had hijacked an Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine. Later, Maksym Kuzminov spoke at a press conference in Kyiv, where he explained his decision by his rejection of the war in Ukraine.

