"Media claim to identify shot dead man in Spain as Russian pilot Kuzminov by fingerprints

Spanish law enforcement agencies reported that the man shot dead last week in Alicante was identified as Maxim Kuzminov, who in 2023 hijacked a Russian military helicopter and flew it to Ukraine, citing sources in the Spanish Civil Guard , El País reports, UNN writes.

"The man found dead last week with six shots in La Vila Joyosa (Alicante) has been identified as Maxim Kuzminov... as confirmed by sources in the Civil Guard," the newspaper writes.

According to El País, "the victim's identity has been confirmed by fingerprints.

AP writesthat the Spanish Civil Guard said it "found fake documents on a body found on February 13 at the entrance to an apartment complex.

"Kuzminov's body was found on the afternoon of February 13 on the ramp of a public garage in La Cala, where the attackers fled in their victim's car, which they also hit, according to investigative sources. Shortly afterward, the car was found in the neighboring town of El Campello," El País notes.

A neighbor reported the presence of a body with gunshot wounds in the neighborhood, which, according to an investigative source, is inhabited mainly by Russian and Ukrainian citizens, at around 18:30 local time.

