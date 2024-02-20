"Media claim to identify shot dead man in Spain as Russian pilot Kuzminov by fingerprints

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"Media claim to identify shot dead man in Spain as Russian pilot Kuzminov by fingerprints

Kyiv

 27237 views

Man shot dead in Spain identified as Russian pilot

Spanish law enforcement agencies reported that the man shot dead last week in Alicante was identified as Maxim Kuzminov, who in 2023 hijacked a Russian military helicopter and flew it to Ukraine, citing sources in the Spanish Civil Guard , El País reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The man found dead last week with six shots in La Vila Joyosa (Alicante) has been identified as Maxim Kuzminov... as confirmed by sources in the Civil Guard," the newspaper writes.

According to El País, "the victim's identity has been confirmed by fingerprints.

AP writesthat the Spanish Civil Guard said it "found fake documents on a body found on February 13 at the entrance to an apartment complex.

"Kuzminov's body was found on the afternoon of February 13 on the ramp of a public garage in La Cala, where the attackers fled in their victim's car, which they also hit, according to investigative sources. Shortly afterward, the car was found in the neighboring town of El Campello," El País notes.

A neighbor reported the presence of a body with gunshot wounds in the neighborhood, which, according to an investigative source, is inhabited mainly by Russian and Ukrainian citizens, at around 18:30 local time.

Russian Mi-8 flying to Ukraine: intelligence confirms death of Russian pilot Kuzminov19.02.24, 18:04 • 28204 views

Recall

As UNN wrote, Maxim Kuzminov, who in 2023 hijacked a Russian military helicopter and flew it to Ukraine, was allegedly found dead in Spain.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
el-paisEl País
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

