A representative of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Andriy Yusov , confirmed that pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian military helicopter in 2023 and transported it to Ukraine, was found dead in Spain. He told this to the journalist of UNN.

When asked whether pilot Maksym Kuzminov was indeed found dead in Spain, Yusov replied: "Yes. "Yes".

Previously

As UNN wrote ,, Maxim Kuzminov, who in 2023 hijacked a Russian military helicopter and transported it to Ukraine, was allegedly found dead in Spain.

According to unofficial information from the Spanish Civil Guard, the victim is a former Russian serviceman, Maxim Kuzminov. In 2023, Kuzminov hijacked a military helicopter.

On August 9, 2023, he landed a Mi-8 in the border community of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. The special operation, codenamed "Synytsia," had been in the works for several months.