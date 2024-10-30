Did Biden call Trump supporters “garbage”? The scandal is gaining momentum
Kyiv • UNN
Biden's comment about “garbage” to Trump supporters caused a political scandal. The White House is trying to explain that the president was only criticizing a comedian who insulted Puerto Rico.
At a campaign rally on Tuesday night, US President Joe Biden criticized the rhetoric of presidential candidate Donald Trump and a comedian who called Puerto Rico a "garbage island." However, Republicans claim that the US leader wanted to offend all Trump supporters. This is reported by Axios, UNN reports.
Details
Biden's comment came during a video call with the NGO Voto Latino. The US president was reportedly responding to a statement by a comedian who called Puerto Rico a "garbage island" at Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
During the conversation, Biden said: "The only garbage I see is his supporters - his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American.
The White House claimed that Biden was only referring to the comedian in his comments and sent a transcript in which Biden says: "The only trash I see is the trash of his supporters.
However, Trump and his allies have already responded to this situation. Trump's vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance called Biden's comments "disgusting," adding that "Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half the country. There is no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject this.
As the political backlash intensified by the minute, Biden wrote on the X website: "Earlier today, I called the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by a Trump supporter at his rally in Madison Square Garden garbage - the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I wanted to say.
Trump's team has already started fundraising for this remark by sending out an email with the subject line: "You are not trash! I love you! You are the best our nation has to offer.
