Harris delivers her final speech before the election
Kyiv • UNN
Kamala Harris delivered her final campaign speech at the National Mall in Washington, DC. The vice president called for unity and criticized Trump's approach, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming vote.
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has addressed her supporters and the entire nation with a final keynote speech before the elections, which will take place in a week. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the Vice President spoke from a podium near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the site of the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump's voters in 2021. She recalled that the Republican had called for the non-recognition of the election results and disobedience to the Constitution.
Harris said that her opponent wants to “walk into the White House with a list of enemies,” while she “will walk in with a list of things to do.” The politician called the upcoming vote “the most important you'll ever participate in.
In her opinion, “it's time for a new generation of leaders,” and “America has been consumed by division for too long,” so “we need to stop pointing fingers and join hands instead.
Harris spoke out against the ban on abortion and reminded that Americans are a “nation of migrants,” so asylum seekers should be treated according to their actions.
