A week before the US presidential election, Trump and Harris' ratings are almost equal - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Kamala Harris has the support of 44% of voters, compared to 43% for Donald Trump. The Democrat's lead has shrunk from three to one percentage point in two weeks.
Recent polls among Americans show that even a week before the election, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is still ahead of her opponent Donald Trump. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.
Details
According to the poll, Harris's national approval rating is 44%, while Trump's is 43%. However, only two weeks ago, the Democrat's lead was three percentage points.
It is noted that Harris has been ahead of Trump in every Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted among registered voters since July, and since the end of September her advantage has been steadily declining.
As in the past, voters favored the former US president when it came to the economy (47% vs. 37%) and immigration (48% vs. 33%).
Instead, Harris is seen as more competent in dealing with political extremism (40% vs. 38%), but her advantage here has dropped to two points from seven last week.
Recall
The Washington Post has lost more than 200 thousand digital subscribers after refusing to support candidates in the US presidential election. The decision of the owner Jeff Bezos caused a massive outflow of readers, which is 8% of the paid audience.