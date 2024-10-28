Biden votes early in the US presidential election
US President Joe Biden voted early in the presidential election, waiting in line for about 40 minutes. Americans have the opportunity to vote until the official election day on November 5.
According to the AP, Biden waited in line for about 40 minutes before casting his vote.
He handed his ID to the poll worker and then announced: "Joseph Biden is now voting.
Many Americans can vote before Election Day on November 5. Earlier this year, Biden stayed out of the race, which is now being contested by Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
