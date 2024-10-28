Biden comments on sending DPRK military to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
US President Joe Biden called the presence of North Korean troops in Russia “very dangerous.” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the information about the deployment of more than 3,000 DPRK troops at training grounds in the Kursk region.
US President Joe Biden said that North Korea's sending thousands of troops to Russia was a dangerous event amid Western fears that they would be used for Moscow's war in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to AFP.
"It's very dangerous," Biden told reporters after early voting in the US elections.
Today, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the reports of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia and added that this is another gap in NATO's security documents.
