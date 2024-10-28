There has been no combat contact between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the DPRK troops so far - OTU “Siversk”
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesman for the Siversk military unit reported no military clashes with the North Korean military. NATO Secretary General confirms the presence of DPRK troops in the Kursk region.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have combat contact with North Korean soldiers, but there is intelligence. This was stated by the spokesman for the Siversk military unit Vadym Mysnyk on the Suspilne Novosti TV channel, UNN reports.
When asked by journalists whether the North Korean military was present in the Siversk operational area, Mysnyk replied:
"We have such intelligence data ... but we have no combat contact or prisoners. At this time, there is no data on the DPRK military."
Recall
Today, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the reported involvement of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia and added that this is another gap in NATO's security documents.