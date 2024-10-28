More than 3000 military from the DPRK arrived at training grounds in Kursk region - Center of National Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
More than 3,000 North Korean mercenaries have begun training at military training grounds in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. They are accompanied by employees of the DPRK Embassy as interpreters and observers.
More than 3,000 mercenaries from the DPRK have already arrived at training grounds in the Kursk region of Russia and have begun to undergo combat training. This was stated by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
According to the concerned population of the Kursk region, more than 3 thousand mercenaries from the DPRK have begun to build up their forces on the ground
The Resistance noted that North Korean soldiers are training at several training grounds. The soldiers themselves are brought in mostly at night.
It is noted that together with the military, employees of the DPRK Embassy arrived at the training ground to act as translators and observers of the mercenaries.
It is not yet known when the regime soldiers will be sent directly to the combat zone and how long the coordination will last. However, the locations of the militants are known
Recall
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed for the first time the presence of North Korean troops in the Kursk region of Russia. He called it a significant escalation of the conflict and urged the allies to monitor the situation.