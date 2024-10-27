North Korean soldiers completely change the political scenario and the meaning of war - Yermak
The head of the OP Yermak announced the deployment of North Korean troops on the Kursk front to participate in the war against Ukraine. 5,000 elite DPRK soldiers are expected to arrive by Monday.
North Korean soldiers will soon be deployed to the Kursk front to take part in hostilities against Ukrainian troops, effectively drawing North Korea into the conflict. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.
According to our information, North Korean soldiers will be deployed to the Kursk front in the coming days and will start fighting against our troops. This indicates that North Korea is participating in the war. This is a step that shows that North Korea is de facto participating in this war
He emphasized that it is necessary for Western allies to seriously study this new reality, and for NATO to take concrete decisions.
According to Yermak, there is no exact information on the number of soldiers, but they are ready to take part in combat operations.
I am waiting for more detailed information about their numbers before I give specific figures. We know that they are already on the territory of Russia and are ready to take part in combat operations, this is confirmed by our allies and Moscow says so. But they certainly completely change the political scenario and the meaning of the war caused by Russian aggression
He also added that de facto North Korea is involved in this conflict, and de jure there has been no official declaration of war by Pyongyang.
By Monday, October 28, 5,000 North Korean soldiersare expected to be deployed to the Kursk region of Russia as part of an elite unit.