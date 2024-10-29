Trump says during campaign rally that he is “not a Nazi”
Kyiv • UNN
At a rally in Atlanta, Donald Trump rejected critics' accusations of authoritarianism and Nazism. Tensions in the election race between Trump and Harris are growing amid incidents with ballot boxes.
Donald Trump told supporters on Monday that he is "not a Nazi," using a rally in the final week of a fierce race for the White House to deny accusations of authoritarianism, including from a former top aide who called him a "fascist," UNN reports citing AFP.
Details
Republican Trump visited Georgia, one of the crucial swing states where he says critics accuse him of being a modern-day "Hitler," while Democrat Kamala Harris, who has accused Trump of stoking divisions, traveled to Michigan on Monday.
"The latest line from Kamala and her campaign is that everyone who doesn't vote for her is a Nazi," Trump said at a noisy rally in Atlanta.
I am not a Nazi. I am the opposite of a Nazi
In Atlanta, Trump repeated his attacks on Harris, calling her a "hater" and saying that former first lady Michelle Obama was "disgusting" for criticizing him.
Harris responds to Trump's comments about her IQ and offers him a test28.10.24, 16:38 • 15448 views
As the publication notes, as Trump and his rival Harris, the current Vice President of the United States, entered the final stage of one of the most intense elections in the United States in modern times, each candidate and their teams stepped up their political rhetoric. And the tension in the race is growing.
On Monday, a fire reportedly destroyed hundreds of early voting ballots in a supposedly secure ballot box in a competitive district in northwestern Washington state. Another ballot box was damaged hours earlier in Portland, Oregon, where police said the arson was an "intentional act" intended to "influence the electoral process.
Addendum
Trump's comments came the day after he held a large rally in the famous Madison Square Garden in New York, which was condemned for racist remarks by his allies during the event.
They also followed the recent publication of a New York Times interview in which Trump's longest-serving White House chief of staff, retired General John Kelly, said the Republican meets the definition of a "fascist" - something Harris agreed with last week.
Kelly also said that Trump noticed that "Hitler did some good things too" and that he "wanted generals like Adolf Hitler.