Harris responds to Trump's comments about her IQ and offers him a test
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President Kamala Harris suggested that Donald Trump take a cognitive test in response to his comments about her IQ. She also pointed to the criticism of Trump by his former employees as evidence of his unfitness for the presidency.
US Vice President and Democratic candidate for the upcoming presidential election Kamala Harris, responding to former President Donald Trump's statements about her IQ, said she would take a cognitive test - and "suggested he take the same test," UNN reports citing CBS News.
Details
"That's what he's resorted to, and I think he's actually becoming more and more unstable and confused and resorting to insults because he doesn't really have a plan for the American people," Harris told CBS Evening News.
The vice president pointed to the many people who have worked closely with and opposed Trump in recent weeks as proof that he is "unfit to be president of the United States.
"Don't believe me, listen to the people who know him best," Harris said. - "His former chiefs of staff. Most recently, 4-star Marine General John Kelly. Listen to the two former secretaries of defense who worked for him, listen to his national security adviser, listen to his vice president, who all said in one way or another that he is not fit to be president again, should never be president again, and is dangerous.
Harris has been criticized for her comments about Trump, including calling him a "fascist," in recent days by leading Republicans in Congress, who accused her of provoking another assassination attempt on the former president. The vice president told CBS News that she condemns "any political violence of any kind against anybody," noting that people should "get it from the people who know him best.
A week before Election Day, the vice president acknowledged the tight presidential race, saying she had seen "a lot of enthusiasm" during the campaign.
"This is a presidential race. And it is supposed to be intense," she said. - "To be honest, I see a lot of enthusiasm around our campaign.
A CBS News poll released on Sunday showed Harris and Trump tied in the battleground states, while Harris leads by one point nationwide.
