Large Russian landing ship spotted in Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
A large Russian landing ship has been spotted at a shipyard in Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea. The information was promptly passed on to the AFU.
In the Southern bay of Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea noticed a large landing ship of the project 775. This UNN reports with reference to the Telegram-channel "Crimean wind".
"Our eyes" see everything: in Sevastopol's Southern Bay, a Project 775 BDC stands at Sevmorzavod's berth. Another legitimate target. The information was promptly transferred to the AFU," the message reads.
Supplement
On February 3, a convoy of military trucks was spotted in occupied Crimea.