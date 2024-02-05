Large Russian landing ship spotted in Sevastopol Bay in occupied Crimea

In the Southern bay of Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea noticed a large landing ship of the project 775. This UNN reports with reference to the Telegram-channel "Crimean wind".

"Our eyes" see everything: in Sevastopol's Southern Bay, a Project 775 BDC stands at Sevmorzavod's berth. Another legitimate target. The information was promptly transferred to the AFU," the message reads.

Supplement

On February 3, a convoy of military trucks was spotted in occupied Crimea.