Pletenchuk: russians are constantly changing the locations of their ships, trying to mislead the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The russians were forced to change the tactics of deploying warships, hiding them among supply ships or auxiliary fleet, as well as constantly changing their locations, trying to mislead the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

They used to rely on their air defense in Crimea, but recently there have been several cases that have resulted in a slight decrease in this air defense. Accordingly, they were forced to change their tactics and began to deploy combat units among the supply or auxiliary ships. The kommuna was one of these ships. Yes, they change their berths quite often, because Sevastopol Bay is not small, and even within this bay they can periodically try to mislead us by changing their berths - Pletenchuk said.

Recall

russia has largely withdrawn its black sea fleet ships and submarines from Sevastopol to novorossiysk. After the dismissal of the black sea fleet commander in March 2024, the fleet has been the least active since the beginning of the war.

The Navy confirms the defeat of the russian ship "kommuna"