"Cotton will find you everywhere": SBU and GUR hit important targets in Sevastopol, Tuapse and Novorossiysk

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67055 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147558 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151854 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248289 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173680 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224753 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Popular news
March 1, 12:32 PM • 101575 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 38645 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 33251 views
04:47 PM • 51155 views
05:32 PM • 44515 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248289 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224753 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210938 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236747 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223634 views
06:49 PM • 67055 views
05:32 PM • 44515 views
04:47 PM • 51155 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112466 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113392 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15398 views

On May 17, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea were damaged as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

On May 17, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea were damaged as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the special services.

Details

"This night was very hot for Russian military and logistics facilities located in Crimea and on the Russian Black Sea coast. The SBU and the GUR jointly lit a "cotton" in Sevastopol Bay. The scouts also worked on the Novorossiysk seaport, and Malyuk's guys worked on the Tuapse oil refinery," the source said.

The source also noted that ships and other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were targeted in their places of basing, in particular in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, as a result of a complex operation using surface and air drones. At the same time, other targets were also hit by enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.

As a result:

  • there was a fire show in Sevastopol Bay all night. It also hit the Sevastopolskaya power substation, which led to power outages.
  • in the seaport of Novorossiysk, explosions occurred near the oil terminal and at the railway station; 
  • This is the second time this year that SBU drones have "visited" the Tuapse refinery, which the Russians have begun to restore. After the new explosions, the repairs will have to be started all over again.

"Today's special operation proved that the Russians are unable to defend their main naval bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. All they have to do is hide warships deep in the ports behind civilian vessels. The Russians can forget about the dominance of the Black Sea Fleet. Ukrainian "cotton" will find them everywhere," the source said.

According to enemy information resources, more than a hundred drones attacked the aggressor's military infrastructure on May 17. All the drones used in the operation were of Ukrainian manufacture.

According to local residents, during the drone attack, explosions occurred on the territory of the port, oil depot and fuel oil terminal in Novorossiysk. As a result, the attacked facilities lost power, and traffic on the surrounding streets was blocked.

It is also reported that a power substation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol has been shut down and that there are intermittent power outages

Recall

On the night of May 16, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the production facilities of a state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex in Tula.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
sevastopolska-bukhtaSevastopol Bay
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising