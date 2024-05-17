"Cotton will find you everywhere": SBU and GUR hit important targets in Sevastopol, Tuapse and Novorossiysk

On May 17, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea were damaged as a result of joint actions by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the special services.

Details

"This night was very hot for Russian military and logistics facilities located in Crimea and on the Russian Black Sea coast. The SBU and the GUR jointly lit a "cotton" in Sevastopol Bay. The scouts also worked on the Novorossiysk seaport, and Malyuk's guys worked on the Tuapse oil refinery," the source said.

The source also noted that ships and other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were targeted in their places of basing, in particular in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk, as a result of a complex operation using surface and air drones. At the same time, other targets were also hit by enemy air defense and electronic warfare systems.

As a result:

there was a fire show in Sevastopol Bay all night. It also hit the Sevastopolskaya power substation, which led to power outages.

in the seaport of Novorossiysk, explosions occurred near the oil terminal and at the railway station;

This is the second time this year that SBU drones have "visited" the Tuapse refinery, which the Russians have begun to restore. After the new explosions, the repairs will have to be started all over again.

"Today's special operation proved that the Russians are unable to defend their main naval bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. All they have to do is hide warships deep in the ports behind civilian vessels. The Russians can forget about the dominance of the Black Sea Fleet. Ukrainian "cotton" will find them everywhere," the source said.

According to enemy information resources, more than a hundred drones attacked the aggressor's military infrastructure on May 17. All the drones used in the operation were of Ukrainian manufacture.

According to local residents, during the drone attack, explosions occurred on the territory of the port, oil depot and fuel oil terminal in Novorossiysk. As a result, the attacked facilities lost power, and traffic on the surrounding streets was blocked.

It is also reported that a power substation in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol has been shut down and that there are intermittent power outages

Recall

On the night of May 16, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the production facilities of a state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex in Tula.