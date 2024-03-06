New Sea Baby maritime drone presented in Ukraine after fundraising: can carry more than a ton of payload

The first Sea Baby maritime drone manufactured by the Security Service of Ukraine with the assistance of UNITED24, Avdiivka, was presented in Ukraine. The photo was shown on the UNITED24 platform, which was used to raise funds for new drones, UNN reports.

Take a look at the first personalized naval drone "Avdiivka". Sea Baby drones, which were funded by UNITED24, monobank and Horokhovsky, Lachen and Sternenko, are a unique development of the SBU. They are designed and assembled in Ukraine and, after successful tests, released to hunt the Russian fleet. They are capable of carrying more than a ton of payload and covering more than 1000 km - reported on the UNITED24 platform.

"This is the first drone manufactured by the SBU with the assistance of UNITED24. It has much better seaworthiness and other properties. It is a universal platform on which we will deploy various weapons. It has already shown itself very well, hitting 5 Russian ships near Sevastopol Bay last fall. The boats are strong, powerful, and enduring," said Hunter, Brigadier General of the SBU Military Counterintelligence.