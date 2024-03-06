New Sea Baby maritime drone presented in Ukraine after fundraising: can carry more than a ton of payload

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16816 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 54033 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41924 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 209440 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 188906 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176016 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221164 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249270 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155072 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371627 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169356 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 61019 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 79936 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42947 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35119 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11109 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20144 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20741 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 35804 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 43627 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

New Sea Baby maritime drone presented in Ukraine after fundraising: can carry more than a ton of payload

Kyiv • UNN

 26738 views

The first personalized maritime drone "Avdiivka", manufactured by the SBU with the assistance of UNITED24, capable of carrying more than a ton of combat payload and covering more than 1000 km, was presented.

New Sea Baby maritime drone presented in Ukraine after fundraising: can carry more than a ton of payload

The first Sea Baby maritime drone manufactured by the Security Service of Ukraine with the assistance of UNITED24, Avdiivka, was presented in Ukraine. The photo was shown on the UNITED24 platform, which was used to raise funds for new drones, UNN reports.

Take a look at the first personalized naval drone "Avdiivka". Sea Baby drones, which were funded by UNITED24, monobank and Horokhovsky, Lachen and Sternenko, are a unique development of the SBU. They are designed and assembled in Ukraine and, after successful tests, released to hunt the Russian fleet. They are capable of carrying more than a ton of payload and covering more than 1000 km

- reported on the UNITED24 platform.

"This is the first drone manufactured by the SBU with the assistance of UNITED24. It has much better seaworthiness and other properties. It is a universal platform on which we will deploy various weapons. It has already shown itself very well, hitting 5 Russian ships near Sevastopol Bay last fall. The boats are strong, powerful, and enduring," said Hunter, Brigadier General of the SBU Military Counterintelligence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mikhail Fedorov
Sevastopol Bay
Security Service of Ukraine
Avdiivka
United24
Ukraine
