Lukashevich on the latest modernization of "Sea Babies": range of over 950 km and new powerful warheads

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15643 views

01:12 PM • 49271 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185119 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174817 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220362 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154889 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371582 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12062 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10282 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19461 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20110 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33130 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40988 views
Lukashevich on the latest modernization of "Sea Babies": range of over 950 km and new powerful warheads

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31084 views

Ukrainian naval drones that sink Russian warships have become more lethal because they are armed with larger warheads and have a longer range to hit targets.

Ukrainian naval drones that sink Russian warships have become more deadly. They have been armed with larger warheads and increased the range of their targets. This was reported by Business Insider with reference to Brigadier General of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Ivan Lukashevych, UNN reported.

In 2024, we have completely different parameters for drones. ...Especially compared to the ones we first tested in October 2022 to attack Russian warships in the Sevastopol Bay.

- Lukashevych said.

Details

Lukashuk told the publication that after conducting several operations with unmanned boats, the military realized where they could be improved and refined.  The systems have been significantly modernized over the course of the war and are now "stronger, more efficient and deadlier" than they were before.

Currently, their range is over 950 kilometers. Ukrainian maritime drones can cover a distance almost twice as long as the distance between Odesa and Sevastopol.

We realized the shortcomings in those first projects, but the manufacturer could not foresee these things because at that time there was no expertise in the world for such highly technical drones.

- Ivan Lukashevych said.

The first modification of the Sea Babies that Lukashevich introduced was to increase the size of the warhead; according to the Ukrainian government, the drones are capable of delivering heavy explosives weighing nearly 1900 pounds.

The next major upgrade was to "improve seaworthiness," so that they could sail in waves of almost five feet.

11 Russian ships hit by Sea Baby maritime drones - Malyuk25.02.24, 17:41 • 25143 views

The third improvement was to enable the Sea Babies to sail twice the distance between Odesa, a port city in southern Ukraine, and Sevastopol on the southwestern coast of Crimea.

In a straight line across the Black Sea, there are approximately 190 miles between the two cities. The drones now have a range of more than 600 miles, providing many more Russian targets. 

- the publication noted.

Ukraine also "wanted to make them reusable so that they would be both cheaper and more effective," Lukashevych added

Drones are used everywhere, it is crucial for Ukrainians to know how to use them - Fedorov01.03.24, 15:32 • 29161 view

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies
Sevastopol Bay
Security Service of Ukraine
Black Sea
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
Odesa
