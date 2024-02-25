11 Russian ships hit by Sea Baby maritime drones - Malyuk

$41.340.03
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36572 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99436 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262492 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207983 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225394 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18379 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26690 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26758 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62726 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69983 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

11 Russian ships hit by Sea Baby maritime drones - Malyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25143 views

Ukrainian surface drones of the Security Service of Ukraine Sea Baby have already engaged 11 enemy ships.

11 Russian ships hit by Sea Baby maritime drones - Malyuk

Thanks to the Sea Baby naval surface drone, 11 enemy ships were hit. Some of the ships were destroyed, some were damaged, but they are still being repaired at the docks. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

One of them, Sea Baby, is our flagship. It is a multi-purpose platform, and we are currently using it not only in kamikaze mode but also for remote mining and other activities. And then there is the Mamai naval surface drone. We have practiced 11 enemy ships with the help of Sea Baby. Some of them are actually irrevocably agreed upon, some of them are being repaired in Russian docks and will not be able to return to the sea in one or two years,

- Malyuk said.

Details

Also, naval drones were used to successfully hit the Crimean bridge.

It happened on July 28 last year. In fact, the railroad and road connections were blocked. You should understand that the Crimean bridge has not been fully restored by the enemy and is not currently used to move weapons. They are using it for ferrying weapons,

- Malyuk added.

Recall

During the year of its work, the SBU conducted a number of successful operations, including twice blowing up the Crimean bridge, hitting 8 Russian ships, and eliminating dozens of war criminals, such as Ilya Kiva and Vladlen Tatarsky.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Vasyl Malyuk
Ukraine
