11 Russian ships hit by Sea Baby maritime drones - Malyuk

Thanks to the Sea Baby naval surface drone, 11 enemy ships were hit. Some of the ships were destroyed, some were damaged, but they are still being repaired at the docks. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

One of them, Sea Baby, is our flagship. It is a multi-purpose platform, and we are currently using it not only in kamikaze mode but also for remote mining and other activities. And then there is the Mamai naval surface drone. We have practiced 11 enemy ships with the help of Sea Baby. Some of them are actually irrevocably agreed upon, some of them are being repaired in Russian docks and will not be able to return to the sea in one or two years, - Malyuk said.

Details

Also, naval drones were used to successfully hit the Crimean bridge.

It happened on July 28 last year. In fact, the railroad and road connections were blocked. You should understand that the Crimean bridge has not been fully restored by the enemy and is not currently used to move weapons. They are using it for ferrying weapons, - Malyuk added.

Recall

During the year of its work, the SBU conducted a number of successful operations, including twice blowing up the Crimean bridge, hitting 8 Russian ships, and eliminating dozens of war criminals, such as Ilya Kiva and Vladlen Tatarsky.