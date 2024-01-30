In Crimea, the occupier is trying to protect the logistics of supplying "Kalibr" and drones - Humeniuk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63879 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116525 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121728 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163784 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176706 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237068 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84170 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61807 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97593 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58888 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40096 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247906 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234106 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116525 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100075 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117717 views
Actual
In Crimea, the occupier is trying to protect the logistics of supplying "Kalibr" and drones - Humeniuk

In Crimea, the occupier is trying to protect the logistics of supplying "Kalibr" and drones - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23573 views

Russia is attempting to protect logistical routes in occupied Crimea by using civilian vehicles as cover, as well as covering strategic sections near Sevastopol with air defence systems and also to cover strategic sections near Sevastopol with air defence systems.

The only route that the Russian armed forces can now use is the M-17 highway through Armiansk: it is used dotted with military cargo and civilian transport.  As the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Gumenyuk said on the air of the telethon, the sowing of "bavovna" hit the enemy, so the Russian occupiers are busy moving, and also seek to protect Sevastopol Bay, where missiles and drones are serviced, by means of air defence systems, reports UNN.

Details

According to the spokesperson for the Southern Military Command, the effective work on sowing "cotton" seriously affects the enemy, not only in the emotional sense but also in the fire sense. Accordingly, Russian forces in the occupied Crimea are moving and maneuvering a lot, as well as trying to protect strategic sections such as Sevastopol Bay, Balaklava, etc.

We observe that they are trying to defend those sections where it is really strategically important for them - the Sevastopol Bay, where there is logistics to ensure the reloading of Kalibr and maintenance of missile launchers, the sites from which drones are launched - Cape Chauda and the Balaklava area, these are the systems involved in the control of the troops.

- reports Humeniuk.

She added that there has been no extraordinary increase in enemy air defense systems.

We do not observe an extraordinary increase in this defense system, most likely, they are investing in those maneuvers and redistribution of sectors of responsibility

- said a spokeswoman for the Joint Press Center of the Joint Task Force "South"

As for the logistics of the occupiers in Crimea, currently the only highway they can use more or less consistently is the M-17 highway through Armyansk. However, according to the spokesperson for the "South" military command, it is not completely safe for the enemy, because of signs of fire control by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian troops strike 159 times in Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure damaged30.01.24, 09:27 • 21091 view

The occupiers are very concerned about this, and therefore use a dotted line, trying to intersperse military cargo and convoys with civilian transport.

It is a common practice of the occupiers to hide behind civilians. 

- noted Natalia Humeniuk.

Recall

Russia has two submarines with Kalibr cruise missiles and three other ships on alert in the Black Sea, with a total of up to eight Kalibr missiles ready for potential use.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
sevastopolska-bukhtaSevastopol Bay
armianskArmyansk
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising