In Crimea, the occupier is trying to protect the logistics of supplying "Kalibr" and drones - Humeniuk

The only route that the Russian armed forces can now use is the M-17 highway through Armiansk: it is used dotted with military cargo and civilian transport. As the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Natalia Gumenyuk said on the air of the telethon, the sowing of "bavovna" hit the enemy, so the Russian occupiers are busy moving, and also seek to protect Sevastopol Bay, where missiles and drones are serviced, by means of air defence systems, reports UNN.

Details

According to the spokesperson for the Southern Military Command, the effective work on sowing "cotton" seriously affects the enemy, not only in the emotional sense but also in the fire sense. Accordingly, Russian forces in the occupied Crimea are moving and maneuvering a lot, as well as trying to protect strategic sections such as Sevastopol Bay, Balaklava, etc.

We observe that they are trying to defend those sections where it is really strategically important for them - the Sevastopol Bay, where there is logistics to ensure the reloading of Kalibr and maintenance of missile launchers, the sites from which drones are launched - Cape Chauda and the Balaklava area, these are the systems involved in the control of the troops. - reports Humeniuk.

She added that there has been no extraordinary increase in enemy air defense systems.

We do not observe an extraordinary increase in this defense system, most likely, they are investing in those maneuvers and redistribution of sectors of responsibility - said a spokeswoman for the Joint Press Center of the Joint Task Force "South"

As for the logistics of the occupiers in Crimea, currently the only highway they can use more or less consistently is the M-17 highway through Armyansk. However, according to the spokesperson for the "South" military command, it is not completely safe for the enemy, because of signs of fire control by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers are very concerned about this, and therefore use a dotted line, trying to intersperse military cargo and convoys with civilian transport.

It is a common practice of the occupiers to hide behind civilians. - noted Natalia Humeniuk.

Recall

Russia has two submarines with Kalibr cruise missiles and three other ships on alert in the Black Sea, with a total of up to eight Kalibr missiles ready for potential use.