Russian troops strike 159 times in Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure damaged

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 60472 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 72534 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian troops strike 159 times in Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure damaged

Russian troops strike 159 times in Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure damaged

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21093 views

Over the past day, Russian troops conducted 159 strikes on 19 localities in Zaporizhzhia region, including 48 unmanned attacks. The attacks damaged infrastructure but resulted in no casualties.

Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, launching 159 strikes, including 48 drone attacks, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Russia-backed militants conducted 159 attacks in 19 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day

- Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details 

According to him, the occupants hit Mala Tokmachka with an aircraft shell, carried out 48 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Charivne, Malynivka, Poltavka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Levadne, Gulyaypol and Lobkove, as well as 5 MLRS attacks on Robotyne, Chervone and Mala Tokmachka.

105 artillery shells hit Huliaipol, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Chervarne, Chervone, Levadne, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Pyatikhatky, Stepove and other frontline settlements.

"We received 9 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kamianskeKamianske
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

