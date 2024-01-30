Russian troops strike 159 times in Zaporizhzhia region: infrastructure damaged

Russian troops attacked 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday, launching 159 strikes, including 48 drone attacks, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Russia-backed militants conducted 159 attacks in 19 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region over the last day - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the occupants hit Mala Tokmachka with an aircraft shell, carried out 48 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Charivne, Malynivka, Poltavka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Levadne, Gulyaypol and Lobkove, as well as 5 MLRS attacks on Robotyne, Chervone and Mala Tokmachka.

105 artillery shells hit Huliaipol, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Chervarne, Chervone, Levadne, Kamianske, Stepnohirsk, Pyatikhatky, Stepove and other frontline settlements.

"We received 9 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. There were no casualties," said Malashko.

Russians attacked Kharkiv region with "shaheds" at night, damaged an enterprise and wounded two people - OVA