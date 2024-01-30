Russians attacked Kharkiv region with "shaheds" at night, damaged an enterprise and wounded two people - OVA

Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region overnight with six Shahed attack drones, damaging a civilian enterprise, residential buildings and wounding two people, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

At around 23:25, the occupants used at least 6 Shahed UAVs in Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district. A civilian enterprise and private houses were damaged. Men of 52 and 61 years old were wounded, the first one was hospitalized, his condition is average. The second was treated on the spot - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the past day, including: Guryev Kozachok of Bohodukhiv district, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk of Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Ivanivka of Kupyansk district and others. Air strikes were recorded in Velykyi Burluk, Khatne, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Berestove.

In particular, at 11:40 a.m., the occupants struck the village of Velykyi Burluk with multiple rocket launchers. A civilian cheese production facility was damaged. The shelling damaged windows, doors, and walls of buildings.

At 15:52, an enemy attack took place in the village of Hatne. The warehouse building of a civilian enterprise was hit, the roof was damaged. There were no casualties.

Around 16:00, a shelling took place in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The roof and windows of a residential building were damaged. There were no casualties.

"Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Sinkivka and east of Pishchane," said Syniehubov.

