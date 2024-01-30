Russians attacked Kharkiv region with "shaheds" at night, damaged an enterprise and wounded two people - OVA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 94867 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 124057 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168536 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167513 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 272090 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177412 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166946 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148679 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 241385 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 104030 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 91278 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 65933 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 62367 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 74413 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 272101 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 241393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 252111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 238089 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 124058 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102250 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118909 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119410 views
Russians attacked Kharkiv region with "shaheds" at night, damaged an enterprise and wounded two people - OVA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28310 views

Overnight, Russian troops attacked the town of Zmiiv in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, using six Shahed drones, damaging civilian buildings and wounding two people. More than 15 settlements in the region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops over the past day.

Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region overnight with six Shahed attack drones, damaging a civilian enterprise, residential buildings and wounding two people, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

At around 23:25, the occupants used at least 6 Shahed UAVs in Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district. A civilian enterprise and private houses were damaged. Men of 52 and 61 years old were wounded, the first one was hospitalized, his condition is average. The second was treated on the spot

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire over the past day, including: Guryev Kozachok of Bohodukhiv district, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk of Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Ivanivka of Kupyansk district and others. Air strikes were recorded in Velykyi Burluk, Khatne, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Berestove.

In particular, at 11:40 a.m., the occupants struck the village of Velykyi Burluk with multiple rocket launchers. A civilian cheese production facility was damaged. The shelling damaged windows, doors, and walls of buildings.

At 15:52, an enemy attack took place in the village of Hatne. The warehouse building of a civilian enterprise was hit, the roof was damaged. There were no casualties.

Around 16:00, a shelling took place in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv district. The roof and windows of a residential building were damaged. There were no casualties.

"Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Sinkivka and east of Pishchane," said Syniehubov.

15 out of 35 Shahed drones destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night30.01.24, 08:31 • 29608 views

Julia Shramko

War
okhtyrkaOkhtyrka
zmiivSerpents
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
chuhuivChuhuiv
telegramTelegram
berestoveBerestovo
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising