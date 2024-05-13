To protect against Ukrainian drones: russians set up boom barriers across Sevastopol Bay

In an attempt to save their own fleet from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, russians have installed boom barriers across the Sevastopol Bay. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN writes.

Details

Local residents report that the occupation authorities of the peninsula have installed boom barriers across Sevastopol Bay.

The location of the barriers is shown by a red line on the map.

It is noted that in addition to this, the occupation forces have recently installed five (5) lines of fences between the breakwaters at the entrance to Sevastopol Bay.

Addendum

In addition to the fences, the photo shows a bulk carrier on which the occupiers are loading stolen Ukrainian grain.

Recall

Last week, a Ukrainian maritime strike drone destroyed a russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea.