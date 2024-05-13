ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
To protect against Ukrainian drones: russians set up boom barriers across Sevastopol Bay

To protect against Ukrainian drones: russians set up boom barriers across Sevastopol Bay

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21946 views

russians set up booby traps and barriers in Sevastopol Bay in an attempt to protect their fleet from Ukrainian kamikaze drones in occupied Crimea.

In an attempt to save their own fleet from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, russians have installed boom barriers across the Sevastopol Bay. This is reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", UNN writes.

Details 

Local residents report that the occupation authorities of the peninsula have installed boom barriers across Sevastopol Bay.
The location of the barriers is shown by a red line on the map.

It is noted that in addition to this, the occupation forces have recently installed  five (5) lines of fences between the breakwaters at the entrance to Sevastopol Bay.

Occupants intensify repressions in Crimea to stop cooperation of locals with partisans - National Resistance Center08.05.24, 16:35 • 19872 views

Addendum

In addition to the fences, the photo shows a bulk carrier on which the occupiers are loading stolen Ukrainian grain. 

Recall

Last week, a Ukrainian maritime strike drone destroyed a russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
sevastopolska-bukhtaSevastopol Bay
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea

