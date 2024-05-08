Since Russians have not gained support among the local population in the occupied Crimea, Russia is stepping up repressions on the peninsula to counteract the guerrillas. This was stated by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

The Resistance says that Russia does not control the occupied territories and remains an occupier for the population, so the Russians are forced to strengthen the repressive apparatus.

The occupiers are bringing additional FSB units to the Crimean peninsula to catch informants of the Defense Forces and reduce the number of data leaks. Phone checks have been intensified on the peninsula and interrogations of the local population have become more frequent - explained the CNS.

Despite this, the National Resistance Center emphasizes that locals do not accept the occupiers and are waiting for the liberation of their native land. Therefore, successful attacks on Russian military targets will continue and the ATACMS will never end.

In the occupied Crimea, in particular in Sevastopol, the occupiers are intensifying illegal mobilization activities, with mobile mobilization brigades deployed in public places, such as near shopping centers.