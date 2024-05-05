"Atesh" discovered the redeployment of "Grads" in occupied Crimea

Military guerrilla movement "Atesh" recorded the movement of the composition of multiple rocket launchers BM-21 "Grad" in the direction of the Kherson region. This guerrillas reported in their Telegram, reports UNN.

Agents of our movement have recorded the transfer of a train of BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers towards the Kherson region. The occupation regime continues to restore Soviet weapon systems for use in the war against the Ukrainian people. We record that warehouses with equipment are being emptied at a significant rate. - reported the partisans on their TG channel.

"Atesh also emphasized that the guerrillas are working to increase Russian casualties - the Russian military itself is helping in this, the guerrilla movement's TG channel said.

Recall

During a night attack on April 30 on the territory of the occupants' airfield in Dzhankoy, Russian air defense equipment was destroyed, as evidenced by the relevant satellite images.