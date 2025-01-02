More than 4 km of coastline in occupied Crimea polluted with oil as a result of a tanker accident

Two areas of oil contamination were discovered in occupied Crimea after two tankers crashed in the Kerch Strait.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

During the monitoring in Kerch, in the area of the city beach (Arshynets Spit), minor contamination of the sandy area over a length of 1.8 km was detected. In the Leninsky district near Lake Tobechik, the total length of the contamination is 2.1 km - the statement said.

About 150 people and 48 pieces of equipment are reportedly involved in the cleanup. Earlier, the Ministry of Ecology of Ukraine reported that due to weather conditions, starting from December 25, oil products that leaked as a result of the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait will move in a northwesterly direction and may reach the southern coast of Crimea.

Localized oil spills have been detected on the central beach of Anapa after the accident of two Volgoneft tankers. The damage to the Black Sea ecosystem could be in the billions, and injured birds are found on the coast.