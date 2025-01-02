More than 4 km of coastline in occupied Crimea polluted with oil as a result of a tanker accident

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 73130 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154773 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131239 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138606 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175736 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167640 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104617 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135377 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134657 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 63446 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103736 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105942 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 154773 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175736 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195208 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184320 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134657 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135377 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152923 views
More than 4 km of coastline in occupied Crimea polluted with oil as a result of a tanker accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25834 views

Two areas of oil pollution were discovered in Crimea after the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. The total length of the pollution is 3.9 km, and 150 people are involved in the cleanup.

Two areas of oil contamination were discovered in occupied Crimea after two tankers crashed in the Kerch Strait.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

Details [1

During the monitoring in Kerch, in the area of the city beach (Arshynets Spit), minor contamination of the sandy area over a length of 1.8 km was detected. In the Leninsky district near Lake Tobechik, the total length of the contamination is 2.1 km

- the statement said.

About 150 people and 48 pieces of equipment are reportedly involved in the cleanup. Earlier, the Ministry of Ecology of Ukraine reported that due to weather conditions, starting from December 25, oil products that leaked as a result of the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait will move in a northwesterly direction and may reach the southern coast of Crimea.

Recall 

Localized oil spills have been detected on the central beach of Anapa after the accident of two Volgoneft tankers. The damage to the Black Sea ecosystem could be in the billions, and injured birds are found on the coast. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising