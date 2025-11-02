Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recorded

$42.080.01
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
01:45 PM • 13468 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 22127 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 32220 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 1, 02:21 PM • 48475 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 75023 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 80820 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 105958 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 95291 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45481 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
General Staff: artillery and personnel of Russian invaders hit in six areas of the front
November 2, 09:07 AM
In Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a rare Russian drone "Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg"
November 2, 09:27 AM
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicion
November 2, 09:32 AM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicopters
November 2, 10:43 AM
DPRK soldiers captured in Ukraine ask to be transferred to South Korea
11:17 AM
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 22111 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 32206 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 105948 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 95280 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 100411 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
John Healey
Jeffrey Epstein
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Germany
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
03:41 PM
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
November 1, 01:37 PM
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
November 1, 08:30 AM
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
October 31, 02:59 PM
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
October 31, 11:19 AM
Technology
The Diplomat
Film
Social network
Heating

Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2018 views

A tanker caught fire in the Russian port of Tuapse after a drone attack, leading to an oil spill in the Black Sea. The oil slick reached three kilometers in length.

Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recorded

In the Russian port of Tuapse, an oil tanker caught fire as a result of a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. According to monitoring groups, an oil spill up to three kilometers long formed in the Black Sea. This is stated in the material of Bloomberg and the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday night, drones attacked Russia's oil loading facilities in the Tuapse and Novorossiysk areas – key logistics hubs of "Rosneft" on the Black Sea coast.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that 71 drones were allegedly shot down, but fragments of one of them hit the deck of the tanker, causing a fire. The crew of the vessel was evacuated.

According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", an oil spill was recorded in the sea near the damaged terminal.

The slick is about three kilometers long and one kilometer wide and continues to grow.

– reported the monitoring group, citing satellite images.

The terminal belongs to Rosneft and is used for exporting fuel oil, diesel fuel, and crude oil. Sochi airport operations have been temporarily suspended due to the threat of new attacks.

Ukraine struck oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai02.11.25, 15:17 • 1834 views

