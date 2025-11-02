Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recorded

In the Russian port of Tuapse, an oil tanker caught fire as a result of a massive attack by Ukrainian drones. According to monitoring groups, an oil spill up to three kilometers long formed in the Black Sea. This is stated in the material of Bloomberg and the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday night, drones attacked Russia's oil loading facilities in the Tuapse and Novorossiysk areas – key logistics hubs of "Rosneft" on the Black Sea coast.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that 71 drones were allegedly shot down, but fragments of one of them hit the deck of the tanker, causing a fire. The crew of the vessel was evacuated.

According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", an oil spill was recorded in the sea near the damaged terminal.

The slick is about three kilometers long and one kilometer wide and continues to grow. – reported the monitoring group, citing satellite images.

The terminal belongs to Rosneft and is used for exporting fuel oil, diesel fuel, and crude oil. Sochi airport operations have been temporarily suspended due to the threat of new attacks.

Ukraine struck oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai