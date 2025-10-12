Netherlands invests 400 million euros in Ukraine's maritime security

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced in Odesa the allocation of 400 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's maritime security in the Black Sea. The official wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

During his visit to Odesa, Brekelmans stated that the Netherlands plans to invest 400 million euros in the development of Ukraine's maritime security.

The amount includes the supply of ships and naval drones, which are intended to strengthen defense against possible naval and amphibious attacks, as well as to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Black Sea.

It's good to be back in Odesa to support the Ukrainian Navy. We are discussing the implementation of our maritime security package, which is crucial for Ukraine. – said Brekelmans.

Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint drone production - Zelenskyy