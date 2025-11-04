American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135U spotted over the Black Sea near Sevastopol

An American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135U was spotted over the Black Sea near Sevastopol, causing concern among Russian military and local media. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, monitoring website ItaMilRadar.

The US Air Force spy plane is circling over the Black Sea right now. It flew from Britain and crossed six countries to conduct reconnaissance near the Russian Federation. - Russian media write.

It is noted that the American reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135U Combat Sent with the call sign JAKE37 is circling in neutral airspace over the Black Sea.

"The reconnaissance aircraft flies from Sevastopol and in close proximity to Sochi," the post says.

According to Russian media, the US Air Force aircraft took off from Mildenhall Air Base in the British county of Suffolk about five hours ago. After that, it flew over the territory of the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and reached the Black Sea from the side of Romania.

Reference

The RC-135U is one of the most specialized variants of the Rivet Joint family, designed to collect and analyze radar emissions, providing detailed electronic intelligence (ELINT) on enemy air defense systems and radar networks.

Recall

In October 2025, 20 incidents of Russian violations of European airspace were recorded, including provocations by drones and aircraft. The intensity of provocations remained at the September level, but decreased before Trump's conversation with Putin.

Poland intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the third time in a week