Russia reports naval drone attack in Tuapse: what is known

Russia reported a naval drone attack in Tuapse, Russian authorities and Telegram channels said, according to UNN.

Details

"Naval drones attacked Tuapse at night, one of the berths was probably damaged," ASTRA writes.

Local residents reportedly wrote about explosions in the city, and the drone threat regime lasted almost 8 hours. The head of the Tuapse municipal district of the Krasnodar Krai, Serhiy Boyko, announced on his Telegram channel that the threat of attack by uncrewed boats (BEC) and drones was canceled only at 8 a.m. Moscow time. At the same time, as ASTRA notes, he edited his initial message, removing information about BECs, but it remained on the Telegram channel of the operational headquarters for the Krasnodar Krai.

"Four BECs were neutralized in the Black Sea waters near Tuapse. One of the uncrewed boats detonated near the coastline. The shock wave damaged the glazing on the second floor of a two-story building, a garage, and a hangar. There were no casualties as a result of the incident. Special and emergency services are working at the scene," the operational headquarters for the Krasnodar Krai reported.

The Telegram channel Exilenova published an eyewitness video; according to Dnipro Osint, a naval drone hit the area of berth 167.

Russian authorities did not comment on the consequences of the attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced 7 downed UAVs over the Black Sea.

