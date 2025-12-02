"Alarming escalation of the situation": Erdogan commented on attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea

Recent attacks on vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea are a sign of a "worrying escalation of the situation" in the region. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reports UNN with reference to Anadolu.

Details

According to him, the war between Russia and Ukraine "has reached a level that openly threatens the safety of navigation in the Black Sea."

Attacks on merchant ships in our exclusive economic zone indicate a worrying escalation of the situation. We cannot justify these attacks in any way - said Erdoğan.

He emphasized that these incidents "threaten the safety of navigation, human lives, and the environment, especially in our exclusive zone."

Recall

In late November, two tankers, Kairos and Virat, carrying Russian oil and under sanctions, blew up off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea.

