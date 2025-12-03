General Staff confirmed the damage to oil depots in the Tambov and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation and other important objects of the occupiers
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and other important objects of the occupiers. Among them are the Livny oil depot in the Oryol region and a technical observation post in the Black Sea.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to an oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and other important objects of the occupiers - including the Livny oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation and a technical observation post on the MSP-4 offshore stationary platform in the Black Sea, writes UNN.
As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 3, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Dmitrievskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation. The object is involved in providing for the needs of the Russian occupation army. The target was hit, followed by a fire at the object - several oil product tanks are reportedly burning.
The results of the hits are being clarified.
In addition, a technical observation post on the MSP-4 offshore stationary platform in the Black Sea was hit. According to preliminary information, the occupiers' UAV crew was destroyed and the surface situation radar on the Sivash self-elevating floating drilling rig was hit. Other results are being clarified.
"The destruction of three Orion reconnaissance and strike UAVs during the November 27, 2025 attack on the Saki airfield (Novofedorivka, temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea) has also been established," the report says.
The cost of one such Russian drone, as indicated, is estimated at approximately 5 million US dollars. The aircraft has a wingspan of 16.3 meters and can stay in the air for up to 24 hours.
At the same time, the damage to the Livny oil depot in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation on December 2, 2025, with the subsequent burning of two RV-5000 tanks as a result of a hit by strike UAVs, was confirmed.
"The Defense Forces are taking measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.