03:01 AM • 3824 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
11:38 PM • 8658 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 11469 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 23905 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 61304 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 44421 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 35800 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 32724 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58556 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55222 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Drones attacked Tambov region of Russia: oil depot on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On the night of December 3, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region, causing a fire. Russian authorities claimed to have destroyed 102 Ukrainian aircraft over seven regions, but the Tambov region was not mentioned in the report.

Drones attacked Tambov region of Russia: oil depot on fire

On the night of Wednesday, December 3, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region. This was stated by the Russian authorities, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Tambov region Yevgeny Pervyshov, Governor of the Voronezh region Alexander Gusev and the Russian defense ministry

On the night of December 3, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region after the fall of drone debris from the terrorist Kyiv regime.

- Pervyshov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Slyusar noted that during the night operations, drones were allegedly destroyed in Kamensk, Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, and Chertkovsky districts.

No casualties were reported in any of the cases.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of December 3, Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over seven regions, most of them in Belgorod (26), Bryansk (22), and Kursk (21) regions. The Tambov region is not mentioned in the agency's report.

Recall

On the night of December 2, drones attacked the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, causing fires at fuel and energy complex facilities in the Livensky district. 

The building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Chechnya completely burned down after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones: the Ministry of Internal Affairs building was damaged

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast