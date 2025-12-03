On the night of Wednesday, December 3, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tambov region. This was stated by the Russian authorities, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Tambov region Yevgeny Pervyshov, Governor of the Voronezh region Alexander Gusev and the Russian defense ministry.

On the night of December 3, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Tambov region after the fall of drone debris from the terrorist Kyiv regime. - Pervyshov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Slyusar noted that during the night operations, drones were allegedly destroyed in Kamensk, Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, Tarasovsky, and Chertkovsky districts.

No casualties were reported in any of the cases.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of December 3, Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 102 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles over seven regions, most of them in Belgorod (26), Bryansk (22), and Kursk (21) regions. The Tambov region is not mentioned in the agency's report.

On the night of December 2, drones attacked the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, causing fires at fuel and energy complex facilities in the Livensky district.

The building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Chechnya completely burned down after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones: the Ministry of Internal Affairs building was damaged