12:35 PM • 3074 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 13013 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 14202 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 12332 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 14681 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 47505 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 47282 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 58541 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49004 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44957 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
The building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Chechnya completely burned down after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones: the Ministry of Internal Affairs building was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

On the night of December 2, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky district of Chechnya, as a result of which the building completely burned down. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of four drones over Chechnya.

The building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Chechnya completely burned down after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones: the Ministry of Internal Affairs building was damaged

On the night of December 2, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the building of the FSB administration in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky district of Chechnya. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As a result of the strike, the building completely burned down. Relevant video footage appeared online.

At the same time, information appeared about a strike on a police building in the same settlement. But other data is currently unknown.

The Russian authorities are not officially commenting on the situation. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that four drones were allegedly shot down over Chechnya.

Recall

On the night of December 2, drones attacked the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in the Oryol region of Russia, causing a fire at fuel and energy complex facilities in the Livensky district.

Yevhen Ustimenko

