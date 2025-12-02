The building of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Chechnya completely burned down after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces' drones: the Ministry of Internal Affairs building was damaged

On the night of December 2, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the building of the FSB administration in the Achkhoy-Martanovsky district of Chechnya. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

As a result of the strike, the building completely burned down. Relevant video footage appeared online.

At the same time, information appeared about a strike on a police building in the same settlement. But other data is currently unknown.

The Russian authorities are not officially commenting on the situation. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that four drones were allegedly shot down over Chechnya.

Recall

On the night of December 2, drones attacked the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in the Oryol region of Russia, causing a fire at fuel and energy complex facilities in the Livensky district.