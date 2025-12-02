Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region: fuel and energy complex facilities caught fire

$42.270.07
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 17966 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 32557 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 25534 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 26136 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
December 1, 12:41 PM • 26625 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 23298 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 23833 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 47650 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20761 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC News
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region: fuel and energy complex facilities caught fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On the night of December 2, drones attacked the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, causing facilities of the fuel and energy complex in the Livensky district to catch fire. There were no casualties.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region: fuel and energy complex facilities caught fire

On the night of December 2, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region. As a result, a fire broke out at fuel and energy complex facilities in the Livensky district, UNN reports, citing Russian "media."

Details

According to regional governor Andrey Klychkov, there were no casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene, taking necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

At the same time, it is reported that drones attacked the "Orelnefteprodukt" base. It had been attacked previously, specifically at the beginning of this year. This company is engaged in the storage and wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products in the region.

Recall

On the night of December 2, Russians attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the south of Odesa region. This led to power outages; there were no deaths or injuries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Russian propaganda
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast