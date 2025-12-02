Drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region: fuel and energy complex facilities caught fire

On the night of December 2, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region. As a result, a fire broke out at fuel and energy complex facilities in the Livensky district, UNN reports, citing Russian "media."

Details

According to regional governor Andrey Klychkov, there were no casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene, taking necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

At the same time, it is reported that drones attacked the "Orelnefteprodukt" base. It had been attacked previously, specifically at the beginning of this year. This company is engaged in the storage and wholesale and retail sale of petroleum products in the region.

Recall

On the night of December 2, Russians attacked civilian and energy infrastructure in the south of Odesa region. This led to power outages; there were no deaths or injuries.