Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Gold

Russian strikes on Pivdennyi port caused oil spill in Black Sea - USPA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

As a result of Russian strikes on the Pivdennyi port in Odesa region, a vegetable oil spill occurred in the Black Sea. The port's water area is temporarily closed to eliminate the consequences.

Russian strikes on Pivdennyi port caused oil spill in Black Sea - USPA
Photo: Odesa RMA

Due to recent massive Russian strikes on southern Ukraine, in particular on the infrastructure of the port of Pivdennyi in Odesa region, a leak of vegetable oil into the Black Sea was recorded. The port area is also temporarily closed until the consequences of the leak are fully eliminated, UNN reports with reference to the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine.

Details

For the first two days after the attack, the port was under continuous shelling. In this regard, work to localize the leak could only be carried out partially - exclusively in between air raid alerts, in compliance with safety rules for personnel, the AMPU stated.

They also added that specialists carried out a phased blocking of the water area with boom barriers. After the security situation stabilized, the boom barriers were installed in full.

Specialized vessels for collecting pollutants were involved in the work to eliminate the consequences of the leak. This refers to vegetable oil, which is an organic substance and is subject to natural biological decomposition

 - stated the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine.

Recall

At the beginning of this week, Russians attacked energy facilities and the Pivdennyi port in Odesa region. About 30 containers with flour and oil caught fire there.

Yevhen Ustimenko

